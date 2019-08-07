Truck stolen from Fort St. John used in Dawson Creek robbery

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A truck stolen from Fort St. John was used in a robbery in Dawson Creek.

On the early morning of August 7, at approximately 5:10 a.m., Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a robbery at a business located at 108th Avenue and 17th Street.

According to RCMP, it was reported that two males entered the business and brandished a knife at the clerk, demanding that the cash register be opened.

Police say the two males left the store and photos were obtained of the vehicle they drove away in. It was later discovered that the truck had been reported stolen out of Fort St. John.

Dawson Creek RCMP was then notified that the two males and stolen vehicle were located in Grande Prairie, Alberta.

RCMP say both males are currently being held in police custody.