The Tse'K'wa archaeological site. Source Wikipedia
News

Tse’K’wa added to National Historic Designations list

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Government of Canada has announced seven new national historic designations.

The designations made by the Government include persons, places, and events of national significance.

One of the seven historic designations to be added to the list is the archaeological site Tse’K’wa of Fort St. John.

According to the Government, this site has provided an understanding of human settlement and environmental change from the last glacial period of 12,500 years ago to 1,000 years ago. This site is in the traditional territory of the Dane-zaa First Nations, who maintain stewardship of the site and consider it a spiritual place.

The designations are part of Parks Canada’s newly introduced ‘Framework for History and Commemoration’, which provides direction for Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada on historic designations.

For more information, you can visit Park Canada’s website.

