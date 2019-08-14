15.6 C
Two local dancers, Nora Redford of Fort St. John and Gina Gilmour of Rose Prairie, have been selected to take part in the British Association of Teachers of Dancing North American Sadie Simpson Highland Scholarships. Submitted photo
Two local Highland Dancers to take part in an experience of a lifetime

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Highland Dance Society has two local dancers that are preparing for an experience of a lifetime.

The two local dancers, Nora Redford of Fort St. John and Gina Gilmour of Rose Prairie, have been selected to take part in the British Association of Teachers of Dancing North American Sadie Simpson Highland Scholarships, taking place from September 27 to the 29 in Virginia.

According to the Dance Society, Redford and Gilmour earned the nominations by receiving Honors marks and Special Recognition by their Examiner on their Grade 3+ Highland exams in June.

There will be 75 dancers from across North America in each junior and senior category taking part in the Scholarships.

Redford says she is looking forward to the experience and hopes to learn and strengthen her basic movements.

“I look forward to learning with exceptional teachers. I hope to learn all the stuff needed for exams next year and to strengthen my basic movements.”

The Scholarships will consist of three parts such as a 1.5 hour written theory essay, a technique exam, and a choreography component.

The girls have been learning highland dance for over 6 years with Danielle Fox, Studio 2 Stage. They take dance lessons, complete yearly exams, and participate in regional and provincial competitions.

The two dancers began getting ready for scholarships last week and will continue daily lessons for the next few weeks.

For more information or to send the dancers a supportive message, email [email protected].

The North Peace Highland Dance Society is gratefully accepting sponsorship to support each dancer’s travel expenses.

