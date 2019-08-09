Unemployment rate continues to drop in July for Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of July has been released.

The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. saw a decrease last month of 1.7 percent, down to 4.9 percent when compared to June’s rate of 6.6 percent.

The estimated number of people working in Northeast B.C. for July is up 900 to 39,200 when compared to June’s number of 38,300.

Last year, in July 2018, the unemployment rate was 7.4 percent with an estimated 40,300 people working.

Overall for B.C., unemployment remained low in July 2019 at a rate of 4.4 percent; the lowest unemployment rate in Canada for the past 24 months in a row.

According to Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology, as a result of steady employment, the province has earned a AAA credit rating from all three international credit rating agencies for this year.

“B.C. is the only province that earned the AAA credit rating from all three international credit rating agencies this year. They looked to our stable results, diversified economy and fiscal management to make their conclusion. Bank economists have also projected that B.C.’s economy will continue to lead the country over the next two years.”