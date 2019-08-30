17.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, August 30, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation in effect
News

Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation in effect

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – July 1st, 2019 the Government approved the Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation. This regulation requires parents or guardians to report the vaccination status of their school-age children.

With 29 confirmed cases among B.C. residents since the beginning of 2019, the Province launched a two-phase plan to increase immunization rates in B.C.

Phase one was a measles catch-up program, which launched in March and ended in June for K-12 students.  During the period of April 1 to June 30, 2019, 27,747 doses of measles-containing vaccines had been administered by health authorities to kindergarten to Grade 12 students.

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation (Regulation) under the Public Health Act is Phase two.  With the Regulation in effect, every student from K to 12 in public and independent schools, and those who are home-schooled will be expected to have their complete immunization records in the Provincial Immunization Registry (the Registry).

The Province shares, if your child received their immunizations from a public health nurse in B.C., the information is automatically entered into the Registry and a record in the system will exist.

The Province shares, if your child received any of their immunizations from a physician or pharmacist or out of province, the information about those immunizations may not have been entered into the Registry and a record may be absent or incomplete.

For more information on the Immunizing Status Press Release; CLICK HERE 

For more information from Immunize BC; CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleBritish Columbia Utilities Commission issued final report onGasoline and Diesel Prices in BC.
Next articleBreakdancing classes to start next week at Pomeroy Sport Centre

RECENT STORIES

News

Dawson Creek Fire Department responds to structure fire

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 29, the Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to...
Read more
News

British Columbia Utilities Commission issued final report onGasoline and Diesel Prices in BC.

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) issued its Final Report with responses to questions posed by...
Read more
News

Local Author publishes New Release Best Seller Book

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Indigenous Author, Helen Knott has published her first book, In My Own Moccasins,...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

British Columbia Utilities Commission issued final report onGasoline and Diesel Prices...

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) issued its Final Report with responses to questions posed by the Provincial Government and its...

Local Author publishes New Release Best Seller Book

Fall Recreation & Leisure Guide available September 3

Province releases questionnaire on workplace support for people facing domestic violence

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.