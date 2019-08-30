Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation in effect

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – July 1st, 2019 the Government approved the Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation. This regulation requires parents or guardians to report the vaccination status of their school-age children.

With 29 confirmed cases among B.C. residents since the beginning of 2019, the Province launched a two-phase plan to increase immunization rates in B.C.

Phase one was a measles catch-up program, which launched in March and ended in June for K-12 students. During the period of April 1 to June 30, 2019, 27,747 doses of measles-containing vaccines had been administered by health authorities to kindergarten to Grade 12 students.

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation (Regulation) under the Public Health Act is Phase two. With the Regulation in effect, every student from K to 12 in public and independent schools, and those who are home-schooled will be expected to have their complete immunization records in the Provincial Immunization Registry (the Registry).

The Province shares, if your child received their immunizations from a public health nurse in B.C., the information is automatically entered into the Registry and a record in the system will exist.

The Province shares, if your child received any of their immunizations from a physician or pharmacist or out of province, the information about those immunizations may not have been entered into the Registry and a record may be absent or incomplete.

For more information on the Immunizing Status Press Release; CLICK HERE

For more information from Immunize BC; CLICK HERE