6.6 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, August 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Vehicle fire closes Highway 97 between Chetwynd and Dawson Creek
NewsRegional

Vehicle fire closes Highway 97 between Chetwynd and Dawson Creek

Avatar Adam Reaburn

CHETWYND, B.C. – Highway 97 between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd is closed due to a vehicle fire.

Drivebc.ca is reporting there is a vehicle fire on Highway 97 east of Chetwynd at Craven Road.  The highway is closed in both directions while officials deal with the fire.

There is no estimate at this time on when the highway will re-open.  If you’re travelling in the area, let us know what you see, email [email protected]

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleSearch for missing 4-year-old underway near MacKenzie
Next articleSnowfall warning remains in place for Fort Nelson

RECENT STORIES

News

Snowfall warning remains in place for Fort Nelson

Adam Reaburn -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - A summer snowfall warning remains in place for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake. Snow has been...
Read more
News

Search for missing 4-year-old underway near MacKenzie

Adam Reaburn -
MACKENZIE, B.C. - MacKenzie Search and Rescue have confirmed they are searching for a missing four-year-old near Lions Lake. Search...
Read more
News

One arrested after homicide in Kelly Lake

Adam Reaburn -
KELLY LAKE, B.C. - One man arrested after homicide in Kelly Lake. On Friday August 16 2019 at 7:38 PM...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Snowfall warning issued for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake

Adam Reaburn -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - A snowfall warning has been issued for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake. The warning says the region could see anywhere from...

Peace Region Community to Community Motorcycle Poker Ride postponed to August...

Monty Bissett Bursary Fund announces the names of Dawson Creek citizens...

Fort Nelson expected to see summertime snow this weekend

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.