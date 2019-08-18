Vehicle fire closes Highway 97 between Chetwynd and Dawson Creek

CHETWYND, B.C. – Highway 97 between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd is closed due to a vehicle fire.

Drivebc.ca is reporting there is a vehicle fire on Highway 97 east of Chetwynd at Craven Road. The highway is closed in both directions while officials deal with the fire.

There is no estimate at this time on when the highway will re-open. If you’re travelling in the area, let us know what you see, email [email protected]