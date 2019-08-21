Volunteers needed for 2020 BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With six months until Fort St. John hosts the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, organizers are asking for the community’s help.

According to Winter Games President, Darren Snider, 1,800 volunteers are needed to help out with the Winter Games.

Coming to Fort St. John for the Games will be 1,277 athletes, 313 coaches, and 211 officials.

Snider says volunteers are the driving force and the heart and soul of the Games and will be needed in various positions such as meal preparation and transportation.

The volunteer sign-up for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games will open up on September 7, 2019.

The 2020 B.C. Winter Games is taking place from February 20 to the 23 in Fort St. John.

For more information, you can visit bcgames.org.