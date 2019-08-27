13.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
News

Volunteers needed for the 2020 Winter Games

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration to be a volunteer for the 2020 Winter Games opens Saturday, September 7th, 2019 to fill 1800 positions.

During a presentation to Fort St. John City Council the board of the winter games shared volunteers are the heart and soul of the games. That volunteering is a good experience to be engaged and involved in a memorable experience.

In order for the games to run smoothly over the four days in February 2020, the winter games board wants to be able to match one volunteer to every one participant at the game, which includes the athletes, coaches and officials.

Online registration opens September 7th, 2019 at BCWinterGames.ca which allows you to pick the area you want to work in.

Winter Games gives athletes, coaches and officials the opportunity for development and preparation for higher levels of sports.

The City is offering various facilities to be used in Fort St. John to support the competition including;

  • Pomeroy Sports Centre
  • North Peace Arena
  • Swimming Pool
  • Field House

School District 60 is also being a huge contributor to the games by offering;

  • Seven schools to be used for accommodation
  • Six Gyms for various sport
  • Kitchens in schools for meal preparation
  • Providing transportation and busing

The games will involve Indigenous content with an opening prayer, ceremonies and Indigenous speakers at some of the events.

The Winter Games also continue to accept contributions, donations, cash and help in-kind from friends of the games to help with this endeavour.

To view the FB Event page; CLICK HERE

 

