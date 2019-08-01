19 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, August 1, 2019
News

Weather averages close to normal for Fort St John during July

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – During the month of July, Fort St. John and the surrounding area saw close to normal averages when it came to the weather.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Doug Lindquist, Fort St. John saw the temperature and rain levels around normal for July with the temperature at 15.8°C, four points below the average of 16.2. As for rain amounts, the area saw 65 mm, which is 10 mm below the average for July.

Lindquist says it’s not often that July’s weather sits around the average, adding that the majority of British Columbia saw close to the monthly average.

“An average isn’t something we see very often. It’s usually above or below and it doesn’t usually land on the average very often. But interestingly enough, a lot of the province did this month.”

Looking ahead to August and the remainder of the summer season, Lindquist says we can expect to see slightly cooler temperatures but with lower amounts of rain.

As a side note, for the holiday long weekend, Environment Canada is calling for sun and temperatures in the low to mid-20s for Saturday and into Monday.

