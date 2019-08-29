West Moberly First Nations set for Trial over Site C dam

MOBERLY, B.C. – On Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 the discussions taking place between the B.C. government and the West Moberly First Nations regarding the Site C dam have ended. A 120-day trial has been scheduled to begin on March 2022.

According to the First Nations, the Horgan Government is expected to defend the decision made by Christy Clark’s BC Liberal Government in 2014 to approve Site C, which the West Moberly says infringed Treaty 8.

West Moberly First Nations Chief Willson said, “We can’t disclose anything confidential from the discussions with BC, but I can assure you that there are dark days ahead for Site C. Watch the numbers climb and the dates slip. Wait for the excuses and the distractions”.

The Site C trial will determine whether constitutional rights under Treaty 8 to maintain a traditional way of life have been infringed. If the court sides against the BC Government, court orders could impose further delays or cancel the project in order to prevent the Peace River Valley from being flooded, shares the West Moberly First Nations.

“Stopping this dam has always been the right thing to do. It would have taken some courage and some leadership, but it could have saved British Columbia billions of dollars and produced a clear example of reconciliation with First Nations. Instead, the Horgan Government hooked themselves up to Christy Clark’s boondoggle and are watching helplessly as it skids out of control,” said Chief Roland Willson.