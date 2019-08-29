10.8 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, August 29, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News West Moberly First Nations set for Trial over Site C dam
News

West Moberly First Nations set for Trial over Site C dam

Avatar Tracy Teves

MOBERLY, B.C. – On Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 the discussions taking place between the B.C. government and the West Moberly First Nations regarding the Site C dam have ended. A 120-day trial has been scheduled to begin on March 2022.

According to the First Nations, the Horgan Government is expected to defend the decision made by Christy Clark’s BC Liberal Government in 2014 to approve Site C, which the West Moberly says infringed Treaty 8. 

West Moberly First Nations Chief Willson said, “We can’t disclose anything confidential from the discussions with BC, but I can assure you that there are dark days ahead for Site C. Watch the numbers climb and the dates slip. Wait for the excuses and the distractions”.

The Site C trial will determine whether constitutional rights under Treaty 8 to maintain a traditional way of life have been infringed. If the court sides against the BC Government, court orders could impose further delays or cancel the project in order to prevent the Peace River Valley from being flooded, shares the West Moberly First Nations. 

“Stopping this dam has always been the right thing to do. It would have taken some courage and some leadership, but it could have saved British Columbia billions of dollars and produced a clear example of reconciliation with First Nations. Instead, the Horgan Government hooked themselves up to Christy Clark’s boondoggle and are watching helplessly as it skids out of control,” said Chief Roland Willson. 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleBurpee Challenge being organized in support of Adaura
Next articleBC Wildfire Service reminds residents to practice fire safety this long weekend

RECENT STORIES

News

Jean Leahy, Seniors Advocate passes away

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Jean Leahy, Seniors Advocate for Save Our Northern Seniors (S.O.N.S) has passed away. Leahy has...
Read more
News

Fort St. John Tourism seeks separation to be own entity

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Recently the FSJ Tourism Board made a presentation to City Council regarding their role...
Read more
Canadian Press

Ottawa, B.C. to push electrification of gas industry to cut carbon emissions

Canadian Press -
SURREY, B.C. - The federal and British Columbia governments want to power the production of the natural gas industry...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team to play in semifinals on Friday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Paralympic athlete, Bo Hedges, and the Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team are currently on their way to reaching...

BC Wildfire Service reminds residents to practice fire safety this long...

West Moberly First Nations set for Trial over Site C dam

Burpee Challenge being organized in support of Adaura

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.