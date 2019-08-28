14.7 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 28, 2019
News

Western Alberta District RCMP Rural Crime Reduction Unit charge armed robbery suspects

Avatar Tracy Teves

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – Members of the Western Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit, with the assistance of Grande Prairie ALERT, arrested two male occupants of the vehicle at a gas station on the east side of the city.

On August 7, 2019, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of an armed robbery at a local business in the Pouce Coupe area.

A description of the suspect vehicle was obtained and shared with RCMP Detachments in the Peace Region. Later in the day, RCMP members located the vehicle in the Grande Prairie area.

The pair were arrested in a stolen vehicle and a quantity of stolen property was located inside the vehicle.

Michael Robert Corris (31), of Fort St. John BC, has been charged with:

  •  1 count of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
  •  2 counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
  •  3 counts of Failure to Comply with Recognizance
  •  Resisting Arrest

Joseph William Kelly (56), of Fort St. John BC, has been charged with:

  •  1 count of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
  •  2 counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
  •  Fail to Comply with Probation Order
  •  Flight from Police
  •  Resist Arrest
  •  Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Both males have been remanded in custody and will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on September 26, 2019.

Both males also face charges of Robbery, Disguise with Intent, and Breach of Recognizance for the Dawson Creek Robbery.

“Time and time again we see that Provincial borders are meaningless to those who commit crime in the Peace Region. This is a great example of how information sharing between our regional partners resulted in the quick and safe apprehension of the suspects” says Cpl. Chris Power of the Western Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit.

As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be provided.

