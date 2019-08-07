Woman’s Resource Societies Outreach Food bank continues to seek help

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Woman’s Resource Society, Poverty Outreach Store put out a call for help on August 1st for food and hygiene items and their need continues.

Lisa Jewell, Poverty Outreach Coordinator shared last week the Outreach store was busy accepting donations from the community that responded in a very strong way. “We received a fair amount yet it won’t last until Christmas Donations,” said Jewell.

The shelves were bare for a while and the food is leaving the shelves quickly, shared Jewell. “The Outreach store has been benefitting from the community efforts and we are so grateful for that,” said Jewell.

The reality is that the Resource Society is still in need of donations and Jewell wants to see the shelves are filled food and is then directed to the people that need it. Jewell shares that the people that are coming in need of help now are not a ‘phone call later’, which makes having available donations on hand an asset to help the direct needs of the community.

Items that are still needed are;

Cat and Dog Food

Diapers sized 3 plus

Household items such as dish soap and laundry soap (not the first to buy items)

Powdered Milk

Easy-open foods with pull tops

Canned meat, veggies and fruit

Soups

School Snacks

Juice

Pasta

Cereal

Sauces

Condiments

Winter Clothing

Hygiene Items

Jewell shares canned meat is important, she likes to send clients home with a can of tuna, can of vegetable and a package of tuna helper that can create a one-pot meal that covers all the food groups.

The FSJ Woman’s Resource Society asks all food and hygiene products must be unopened and have expiry dates.

Jewell also spoke about a need for activity passes to help give teens something to do such as movie passes, swimming passes and entrance to the Escape room.

Donations can be dropped off between 9 am – 3 pm and you can call ahead to make arrangements if you have other donations; (250) 787-1121

Fort St. John’s Woman’s Resource Society is located at 10051 – 100th Ave