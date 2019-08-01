17.9 C
Tim Zimmer. Source Bob Zimmer
Tim Zimmer in Regina for 2019 Western Canadian Rugby Championships
Tim Zimmer in Regina for 2019 Western Canadian Rugby Championships

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local rugby player Tim Zimmer, of Fort St. John, is in Regina for the 2019 Western Canadian Rugby Championships.

This is the second time Zimmer has been to the Rugby Championships, with the first time being last year when he played with the B.C. U17. That time, his team managed to win a silver medal in the final after falling to the B.C. U18 team.

Zimmer says last year was a very good experience for him, as his team played an evenly matched game against players that were a year older.

“That was a good experience. We beat every other team, except the B.C. U18 team. With them being a year older, it was a pretty close game when we played them, very evenly matched.”

According to Zimmer, with his team’s skill and size, he feels they have a pretty good chance of making it and winning the gold medal.

When it comes to representing Fort St. John, Zimmer says it is an honour as this is an opportunity that does not happen very often for someone from Northern B.C.

“It’s an honour, it’s something that doesn’t happen often. It’s an honour to be one of those people representing the City of Fort St. John, playing on the B.C. U18.”

Earlier this year, Zimmer lead the North Peace Secondary School Grizzlies Rugby team to victory, winning their first Peace Country Rugby championship.

Today, August 1, the B.C. U18’s will be facing Manitoba in their first game of the Championships, followed by Alberta before moving on to the pools.

The 2019 Western Canadian Rugby Championships is taking place August 1 to the 4 in Regina.

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
