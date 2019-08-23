17.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, August 23, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Local MP Bob Zimmer making a speech at the Mackenzie Matters Rally. Source Facebook
Home News Zimmer attends Mackenzie Matters Rally in support of softwood lumber
NewsRegional

Zimmer attends Mackenzie Matters Rally in support of softwood lumber

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local MP Bob Zimmer was in Mackenzie on Thursday for the Mackenzie Matters Rally.

The rally was to draw attention to the devastating effects the downturn in the forestry sector has had on the community.

Zimmer says it was great to see close to 1,000 people come out to support the community of Mackenzie and make their voices heard.

“It was really great to see so many out in support of Mackenzie yesterday, it looked to me like there were between 800 and 1,000 people who came out to make sure their voices were heard.”

Zimmer feels that the rural way of life is at risk and says a Softwood Lumber Agreement needs to be made in order to get natural resources developed.

An estimated 3,900 people across B.C. have been affected by mill shutdowns and curtailments.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleTC Energy applauds Nebraska court victory over opponents of Keystone XL pipeline

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

BC Hydro seeks approval for first rate decrease in decades: Ministry

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Government says BC Hydro customers could see their bills go down for the first...
Read more
News

School zones and school buses back in effect soon

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With summer holidays quickly coming to an end, school students will be returning to...
Read more
News

Decrease in amputations from frostbite thanks to Fort St. John Doctor

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Residents of the region will soon receive a new way of treatment for frostbite...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

School zones and school buses back in effect soon

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With summer holidays quickly coming to an end, school students will be returning to class Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019...

North Peace Rod & Gun Club to host Women’s Night Out

Decrease in amputations from frostbite thanks to Fort St. John Doctor

Tse’K’wa added to National Historic Designations list

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.