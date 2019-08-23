Zimmer attends Mackenzie Matters Rally in support of softwood lumber

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local MP Bob Zimmer was in Mackenzie on Thursday for the Mackenzie Matters Rally.

The rally was to draw attention to the devastating effects the downturn in the forestry sector has had on the community.

Zimmer says it was great to see close to 1,000 people come out to support the community of Mackenzie and make their voices heard.

“It was really great to see so many out in support of Mackenzie yesterday, it looked to me like there were between 800 and 1,000 people who came out to make sure their voices were heard.”

Zimmer feels that the rural way of life is at risk and says a Softwood Lumber Agreement needs to be made in order to get natural resources developed.

An estimated 3,900 people across B.C. have been affected by mill shutdowns and curtailments.