18.3 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
MP Bob Zimmer
Home News Zimmer hopes to hear from Ethics Commissioner on Wednesday at Ethics Committee...
NewsRegional

Zimmer hopes to hear from Ethics Commissioner on Wednesday at Ethics Committee meeting

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Ethics Committee Chair, Local MP Bob Zimmer, has called an emergency meeting of the Parliamentary Ethics Committee for this Wednesday on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin affair.

According to Zimmer, the meeting has been called under two motions, by Conservative and NDP MPs, to hear from the Ethics Commissioner, Mario Dion, about his report on Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin affair.

The Ethics Commissioner appearing before the Committee is pending on the Committee’s decision; a committee which is heavily weighted by the Liberals.

Zimmer says he believes Canadians are interested in hearing more details about the affair and that there are a number of details that he feels Canadians are not aware of within the report.

“I think what most Canadians are curious to hear is a bit more of the details about the SNC affair and there are quite a few details in the Commissioner’s report that I don’t think have heard. We’ve heard about some big topical areas, about the corruption or the alleged pressure that was put on Jody Wilson-Raybould and those kinds of things but there’s a lot more there that will be talked about on Wednesday.”

Zimmer says he will see where it goes and hopes that they will hear from the Commissioner at the meeting on Wednesday.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleTaylor resident requests zoning bylaw variance for chickens and rooster

RECENT STORIES

News

Taylor resident requests zoning bylaw variance for chickens and rooster

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting, on Monday, Council heard from a citizen requesting for...
Read more
News

Centennial Park playground now open to the public

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The new playground at Centennial Park is now open to the public for use. Ryan...
Read more
News

Old Fort Road chain-up area to be constructed

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As part of the Site C Project, this weekend, B.C. Hydro will start building...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

7th Annual North Country Music Jamboree

Tracy Teves -
BUICK CREEK, B.C. - The North Country Music Jamboree is a weekend full of local country music taking place August 23rd to the 25th. Cost...

Fort St John Elks Speed Skating Club holds training camp this...

Natural Gas Transport Truck Exploded sending driver to hospital

Fort St John Huskies offering early bird pricing for 2019-2020 season...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.