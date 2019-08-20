Zimmer hopes to hear from Ethics Commissioner on Wednesday at Ethics Committee meeting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Ethics Committee Chair, Local MP Bob Zimmer, has called an emergency meeting of the Parliamentary Ethics Committee for this Wednesday on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin affair.

According to Zimmer, the meeting has been called under two motions, by Conservative and NDP MPs, to hear from the Ethics Commissioner, Mario Dion, about his report on Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin affair.

The Ethics Commissioner appearing before the Committee is pending on the Committee’s decision; a committee which is heavily weighted by the Liberals.

Zimmer says he believes Canadians are interested in hearing more details about the affair and that there are a number of details that he feels Canadians are not aware of within the report.

“I think what most Canadians are curious to hear is a bit more of the details about the SNC affair and there are quite a few details in the Commissioner’s report that I don’t think have heard. We’ve heard about some big topical areas, about the corruption or the alleged pressure that was put on Jody Wilson-Raybould and those kinds of things but there’s a lot more there that will be talked about on Wednesday.”

Zimmer says he will see where it goes and hopes that they will hear from the Commissioner at the meeting on Wednesday.