Zimmer pleased to see relief on tariffs for Woodfibre LNG and LNG Canada projects

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Recently, the Federal Government announced that it will be providing relief from tariffs for the Woodfibre LNG and LNG Canada projects.

In a statement, MP Bob Zimmer says he is pleased that the efforts on behalf of these projects have been rewarded and says many communities will benefit from these projects.

He also says he is glad to see that the efforts to push back against the tariffs were not in vain.

“I’m very pleased to hear that efforts on behalf of these projects have been rewarded. This is crucial for local and national economies and will also be a major benefit to local Indigenous communities. I have been supportive of these projects since they were first announced and have helped to champion them in Ottawa. I’m glad that our efforts to push back against these tariffs have not been in vain.”

According to Zimmer, this decision to relieve tariffs is welcoming news for B.C. as it has been negatively impacted by recent mill closures and economic decisions.

“The decision to give these projects relief from tariffs is a welcome one, especially in a province that has already been so negatively impacted by mill closures, wildfires and the economic choices made by these Liberal and NDP governments.”

Woodfibre and others argued that the tariffs were unfair, but in November 2018, the Canada Border Services Agency ruled the duties would apply to LNG modules as well.

Woodfibre and LNG Canada are now both protected from the tariffs.