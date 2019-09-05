7.3 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 5, 2019
100 Women Who Care getting close to selection night

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – The Fort St. John Chapter of 100 Women Who Care is getting close to their selection night on Tuesday, September 17th, 2019.

With anticipation of revealing the final three charities, the winner of $10,000 will be determined at the LIDO theatre at 7 pm.

The final three nominations came from a selection draw of 13 charitable organizations in Fort St. John chosen by the 100 Women Who Care members.

  • NEAT – Northern Environmental Action Team
  • North Peace Justice Society
  • FSJ Hospital Foundation
  • Fort St. John Friendship Society
  • Fort St. John Literacy Society
  • FSJ Association for Community Living
  • Girl Guides of Canada
  • FSJ Palliative Care Society
  • Child Development Centre
  • FSJ Women’s Resource Society
  • North Peace Cultural Centre Society
  • FSJ Branch of BC Schizophrenia Society
  • Fort St. John and area Senior’s Care Foundation

With five new presenters included in the 13 charitable organizations, during the selection, the three chosen charities are all first-time presenters.

The three presenters remain anonymous until the selection night as organizers emphasize they want to support the community as a whole in work that is needed.

The 100 Women Who Care started in 2017, as a group of local women who come together for one evening to help infuse financial help into local charities. At the event, the women listen to three nominated charities who present their stories to the women. By sharing who they are, what they are doing in the community, and why they deserve the support.

Each attending woman brings $100 to the event, and casts her vote towards the charity she feels deserves the donation. When you multiply $100 by 100 women there is a quick infusion of funding for the chosen charity.

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE 

To register for the event, CLICK HERE

To view the Charity Selection Draw Video; CLICK HERE 

