18.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 13, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election $11K spent by Liberals is first recorded in new Twitter political ad...
Election

$11K spent by Liberals is first recorded in new Twitter political ad library

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — An Liberal ad campaign worth over $11,000 is the first purchase recorded in Twitter’s new transparency centre for Canadian political ads.

The Liberal Party of Canada is, as of Friday, the only political campaigning advertiser listed in Twitter’s online database (along with the party’s French-language account).

The Liberals have spent roughly $11,400 promoting four tweets since the first full day of campaigning Thursday.

The most expensive campaign — which includes several tweets — had cost about $4,800 so far and racked up around 280,000 “impressions,” a count of how often the tweet has appeared in users’ timelines.

Twitter’s transparency centre allows the public to see the targeted audience and reach of a given tweet campaign. The audience reached by the Liberals’ most expensive campaign is highly concentrated in Toronto (around 30 per cent), Vancouver (12 per cent), Calgary (six per cent) and other major Canadian cities.

It also reached an overwhelmingly male audience, with men seeing roughly 68 per cent of all impressions so far.

Promoted tweets are usually priced per “engagement” — a favourite, retweet, click or reply — so the cost of the campaigns will rise over time.

The promoted-tweets campaigns all began Sept. 12 and are set to last until Oct. 16, five days before election day.

The ads were paid for via Data Sciences, an analytics firm the Liberal Party has worked with in the past.

The spending so far on Twitter is dwarfed by what the major parties have already shelled out for ads on Facebook. The Liberals currently have hundreds of active ads on that platform, and spent more than $50,000 just in the week prior to the election call Sept. 11.

The Conservatives have about 180 active ads and have spent $45,000 on Facebook during that same time, while the NDP spent about $30,000.

Christian Paas-Lang, The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleWhere the party leaders are Saturday
Next articleFort St John Medical Clinic welcomes two new physicians

RECENT STORIES

Election

Where the party leaders are Saturday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Saturday, Sept. 14. All times are local. Will be updated...
Read more
Election

You’re out! A list of federal election candidates forced to step down, resign

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A list of candidates forced to step down, or resigned since the start of the campaign on...
Read more
Election

Many Canadians would be left out of Liberal home-buyer proposals: Experts

Canadian Press -
MONTREAL — Experts say a pair of Liberal proposals to make home ownership more attainable would have a negligible impact,...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Where the party leaders are Saturday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Saturday, Sept. 14. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.   Liberal Leader...

ELC Student Charity Golf Tournament raises close to $5,000 for Hospital...

Former Fort St John resident in custody following home invasion robbery...

You’re out! A list of federal election candidates forced to step...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.