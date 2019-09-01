1st Annual Peace Auto Fest a success despite wet weather

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Car Culture and Peace Region Motorsport Association held the 1st Annual Peace Auto Fest on September 7 at the South Taylor Hill.

According to event organizer, Kaylyn Senft, despite the wet weather, the event went smoothly and very well, with participants coming out from as far as Grande Prairie.

“Surprisingly, it went smoothly and very well considering all the setbacks with the weather. We had a lot of participants that we didn’t expect as we had people from Grande Prairie show up. It actually came together quite well.”

After being quite successful, Senft says they are already planning for next year with plans of making it even bigger and better than this year’s event. They are also hoping for better weather to make it into a two-day event.

Peace Auto Fest Results:

Best JDM: Russ Lofstrom R34

Best Euro: Christopher J. Staverman Audi

Best American: Colton Roy James Chrysler 300

1970<: Bob Guido, Mustang (of Grand Prairie)

Most Creative: Justin Lagasse 180sx

Best Craftsmanship: Nathan Fougere Integra

Best modified: Gene Salinas Casareno Honda Civic

Beater with a heater: Ryan T Mucci Corolla

Peoples choice: Russ R34

Autocross winners:

Comp class :

Juan Garcia, Russ L

Street:

Varga A, Marcus

Amateur:

Nathan F