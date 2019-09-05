18 C
2018 World Champion Disc Golfer, Gregg Barsby.
2018 World Champion Disc Golfer coming to the Peace this September

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 2018 World Champion Disc Golfer, Gregg Barsby, will be on a Canadian Tour and is making a stop in the Peace.

According to FSJ Disc Sports Club member, Clint Warkentin, as part of his tour, Barsby will be taking part in four events within the Peace Region from September 20 to the 22.

On the evening of Friday, September 20, Barsby will be host to the Barsby Challenge in Fort St. John.

Warkentin says the Barsby Challenge format is a three-disc challenge where participants get a players pack which consists of a Star Leopard, a DX Rhyno, and one disc of your own.

According to Warkentin, players will get to play two rounds of the course, 18 holes, and is a semi-casual tournament.

Warkentin says this Challenge is more of an opportunity to meet with Barsby and hopes this will bring more awareness to the sport of disc golf.

Barsby will also be attending events such as a free kids event in Dawson Creek on September 20 and the Battle of the Peace 4 in Farmington on September 22.

Registration for the Barsby Challenge is $40.00 per player.

To register, and for more information, you can visit the FSJ Disc Sports Club Facebook page.

