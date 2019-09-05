9 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Participants in the 2nd Annual 5 K Retro Run at Northern Lights College. Source Facebook
Sports

5 K Retro Run raises over $4,300 for Fort St. John Literacy Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society held their 2nd Annual 5K Retro Run at northern Lights College on Saturday, September 7.

Despite the rain and the cooler temperatures, Executive Director of the Fort St. John Literacy Society, Jessica Kalman, says close to 40 runners came out to take part in this year’s event.

According to Kalman, the Literacy Society was able to raise $4,380, which is up from last year’s amount of $3,300.

Kalman thanks the community for support as events like the Retro Run allow the Society to continue to offer much-needed programs to the community.

“We are extremely thankful for the continued support of our sponsors, volunteers and the community as a whole. Events like these allow us to continue offering youth literacy programs such as the after school homework help and financial literacy workshops.”

All proceeds from this event will go towards the Literacy Society’s fundraising goal of $3,000 to expand the free programs that are offered to the community.

