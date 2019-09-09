7.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News 9th Annual United Way - Fire Truck Pull was a success
News

9th Annual United Way – Fire Truck Pull was a success

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The United Way of Northern British Columbia hosted its Annual Fire Truck Pull on Saturday, September 14, 2019 and raised $14,000.

Mahvish Parvez, Resource Development Officer of the North East chapter shared they are very excited about the community and corporate turnout this year. There were 15 teams that participated which was more than last year.

“Funds will be used for social service programs like Fort St John Women’s Resource Society, Better at home program, Northern Brain Injury Association, Spinal Cord Injury Support group, Youth Crisis Line, Suicide prevention programs to name a few,” said Parvez.

The Fire Truck Pull is described as the ultimate tug-of-war challenge with teams of 10 people trying to pull a 22,000 lb, fire truck.

With a minimum pledge of $250.00 per team to register for the event, this is the opportunity to compete for awards and bragging rights.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleSend pipeline fights right to Supreme Court: Scheer
Next articleBC Hydro provides media with tour of Site C Project

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St. John Association for Community Living’s Evening with the Stars

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Association for Community Living's (FSJACL) Evening with the Stars and...
Read more
Energy News

Oil price drops for 2nd day as Saudi crude output recovers

Canadian Press -
NEW YORK — The price of oil fell Wednesday after Saudi officials announced oil production halted by an attack...
Read more
News

BC Hydro provides media with tour of Site C Project

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro invited members of the media on Tuesday for a tour of the...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Where the party leaders are Thursday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Thursday, Sept. 19. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.   Liberal Leader...

BC Hydro provides media with tour of Site C Project

9th Annual United Way – Fire Truck Pull was a success

Send pipeline fights right to Supreme Court: Scheer

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.