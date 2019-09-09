9th Annual United Way – Fire Truck Pull was a success

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The United Way of Northern British Columbia hosted its Annual Fire Truck Pull on Saturday, September 14, 2019 and raised $14,000.

Mahvish Parvez, Resource Development Officer of the North East chapter shared they are very excited about the community and corporate turnout this year. There were 15 teams that participated which was more than last year.

“Funds will be used for social service programs like Fort St John Women’s Resource Society, Better at home program, Northern Brain Injury Association, Spinal Cord Injury Support group, Youth Crisis Line, Suicide prevention programs to name a few,” said Parvez.

The Fire Truck Pull is described as the ultimate tug-of-war challenge with teams of 10 people trying to pull a 22,000 lb, fire truck.

With a minimum pledge of $250.00 per team to register for the event, this is the opportunity to compete for awards and bragging rights.