9th Annual United Way of Northern BC Fire Truck Pull this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The United Way of Northern British Columbia will be hosting its 9th Annual Fire Truck Pull this Saturday, September 14.

The Fire Truck Pull is described as the ultimate tug-of-war challenge and a great team-building event.

Teams of 10 will play tug-of-war with a 22,000 lb. fire truck to compete for awards and bragging rights.

Awards will be given out to teams in the following categories:

• Fastest time- Heavy Weight and Not so Heavy Weight

• Most money raised

• Most spirited/best-dressed team

Registration is a minimum pledge of $250.00 per team, with all proceeds going to support the United Way of Northern B.C.

A pledge form, money and acknowledgment of risk waiver must be submitted to the United Way by Friday, September 13.

The 9th Annual Fire Truck Pull is taking place Saturday, September 14, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre parking lot.

For team registration, and for more information, you can call Mahvish Parvez at 250-561-1040.

Registration can also be completed online.