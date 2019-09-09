10.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News 9th Annual United Way of Northern BC Fire Truck Pull this Saturday
News

9th Annual United Way of Northern BC Fire Truck Pull this Saturday

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The United Way of Northern British Columbia will be hosting its 9th Annual Fire Truck Pull this Saturday, September 14.

The Fire Truck Pull is described as the ultimate tug-of-war challenge and a great team-building event.

Teams of 10 will play tug-of-war with a 22,000 lb. fire truck to compete for awards and bragging rights.

Awards will be given out to teams in the following categories:

• Fastest time- Heavy Weight and Not so Heavy Weight
• Most money raised
• Most spirited/best-dressed team

Registration is a minimum pledge of $250.00 per team, with all proceeds going to support the United Way of Northern B.C.

A pledge form, money and acknowledgment of risk waiver must be submitted to the United Way by Friday, September 13.

The 9th Annual Fire Truck Pull is taking place Saturday, September 14, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre parking lot.

For team registration, and for more information, you can call Mahvish Parvez at 250-561-1040.

Registration can also be completed online.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleDistrict of Taylor to host Wildfire Community Preparedness Day this Saturday
Next articleConstruction of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion still faces hurdles

RECENT STORIES

News

District of Taylor to host Wildfire Community Preparedness Day this Saturday

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - This Saturday, September 14, the District of Taylor will be hosting its Wildfire Community Preparedness Day. Taylor...
Read more
News

District of Chetwynd appoints new Fire Chief

Scott Brooks -
CHETWYND, B.C. - The District of Chetwynd has announced the appointment of its new Fire Chief. Starting this week, Curtis...
Read more
News

Province releases final report on observance of daylight saving time

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has released its report on the observance of daylight saving time. According...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

District of Chetwynd appoints new Fire Chief

Scott Brooks -
CHETWYND, B.C. - The District of Chetwynd has announced the appointment of its new Fire Chief. Starting this week, Curtis Redpath will be taking on...

Province releases final report on observance of daylight saving time

Help needed for local kitten rescued in time to save her...

West Fraser announces changes to operating schedules at sawmills

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.