10 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Inquiry commissioner Steve Allan.
Home Canadian Press Alberta opens public submissions for environmentalist foreign funding inquiry
Canadian PressEnergy News

Alberta opens public submissions for environmentalist foreign funding inquiry

Canadian Press Canadian Press

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Alberta government has started a website to allow people to submit information to its inquiry into foreign funding of environmental groups.

Inquiry commissioner Steve Allan says he is also planning to travel outside the province, with stops in Toronto, Vancouver, Haida Gwaii, B.C. and Washington, D.C.

The inquiry is to also make use of American investigations into the activity of Russian social media bots in the United States.

An interim report is expected by the end of next January.

The province says public hearings may or may not be held.

United Conservative Premier Jason Kenney, who has long argued that foreign-funded charities are deliberately trying to landlock Alberta resources, has said the inquiry has a budget of $2.5 million.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP on scene of collision on Highway 43 and Highway 2 – Road Blocked

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Alberta government to review energy regulator, replaces board members

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The Alberta government has announced a review of the province's energy regulator. Energy Minister Sonya Savage says...
Read more
Energy News

Canada still on top as world’s preferred supplier of oil and natural gas

Scott Brooks -
CALGARY, A.B. - According to a recent international research survey, Canada still comes out on top when it comes...
Read more
Canadian Press

‘Outrageous:’ Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - An Alberta man wants answers as to why he wasn't allowed to wear a T-shirt in...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Salvation Army closed for flooring renovations

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After a recent facelift the Salvation Army's Thrift Store is currently closed for flooring renovations. Executive Director of the Salvation...

Killbillies place third at Fall Brawl in Wainwright

City of Fort St John to host Annual Tax Sale September...

Green Party announces candidate to run in Federal Election for Prince...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.