All Candidates Forum October 10 at The Lido

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is organizing an ‘All Candidates Forum’ for October 10 at The Lido.

The All Candidates Forum will feature federal election candidates for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies as they tackle the issues that Canada is currently facing.

All candidates from each party have been invited to attend and those in attendance will include:

Incumbent Bob Zimmer from the Conservative Party

Ron Vaillant representing the Peoples Party of Canada

Mavis Erickson of the Liberal Party

Catharine Kendall of the Green Party

Marcia Luccock representing the NDP Party

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for a meet and greet with the candidates, followed by the forum at 7:30 p.m.

Candidates will be asked to answer questions from residents of Fort St. John and the North Peace.

Questions can be submitted by October 10 to info@fjschamber.com.

A live stream of the forum will be available on Energeticity.ca’s Facebook page.

General Election day is set for October 21, 2019.