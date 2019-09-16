An Evening with 100 Women Who Care at the Lido Theatre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – This Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 the Fort St. John Chapter of 100 Women Who Care will be choosing the local charity to receive funding from its members.

Starting at 7 pm at the Lido Theatre, three charities that were previously chosen from a draw of 15, make a presentation to the members of 100 Women Who Care. After the presentations the members cast their vote in favour of the charity they would like to see win $10,000.

The three presenters remain anonymous until the selection night as organizers emphasize they want to support the community as a whole in work that is needed.

The 100 Women Who Care started in 2017, as a group of local women who come together for one evening to help infuse financial help into local charities. At the event, the women listen to three nominated charities who present their stories to the women. By sharing who they are, what they are doing in the community, and why they deserve the support.

Each attending woman brings $100 to the event, and casts her vote towards the charity she feels deserves the donation. When you multiply $100 by 100 women there is a quick infusion of funding for the chosen charity.

