Annual Safe Stop event educates people on School Bus Safety

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In celebration of Safe Stop Day residents are welcomed to come to participate at the Safe Stop event at the Canada Safeway parking lot.

On Wednesday, September 25th, from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm School 60 PAC will be hosting a BBQ with burgers and beverages by donation with all funds going back to the PAC.

Safe Stop is a day dedicated to educating and reminding drivers to keep students safe by slowing down for the flashing amber lights and stopping for the flashing red lights on the back of yellow school buses.

“The lights mean exactly the same thing as the traffic lights”, says Cindy Dettling, Safe Stop Coordinator. “If you approach an intersection and the lights turn amber, you slow down and prepare to stop, the rules for the bus lights are the same”.

Safe Stop is inviting residents to stop by to look at the school buses and talk to the drivers.

Dettling shares, there is a draw for a chance to win prizes which include concert tickets and gift cards.

A big thank you to Moose FM, Canada Safeway, First Truck, Holiday Inn & Suites and the Encana Events Centre, for making Safe Stop a great experience.