Another step forward towards a Community Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council approved $165,751.00 towards the development of a Community Foundation (CF) from surplus 2019 C5 project funds.

On Monday, September 9th, 2019, Council awarded the bid for a Community Foundation to KEA Canada Ltd of Canmore, Alberta.

On August 27, 2019, city staff met to review submitted proposals which were reviewed against a scoring matrix, which included Company Overview, Project Team and Experience, Methodology, Project Plan, Schedule, and Fees.

The creation of a Community Foundation is listed as a 2019 initiative in Council’s Strategic Plan.

Mayor Lori Ackerman shared, right now the city spends a significant amount on ‘Grants in Aid’ and permissive tax exemptions. When the Community Foundation (CF) is established, the funding could come from the CF rather than our operating budget.

As the community grows, so too are the requests for assistance. A CF can determine its ability to fund based on its revenues from the fund’s investments and accommodate the decisions year-round rather than a once a year budget, shared Mayor Ackerman

CLICK HERE