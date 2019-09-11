Another step forward towards a Community Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council approved $165,751.00 towards the development of a Community Foundation (CF) from surplus 2019 C5 project funds.
On Monday, September 9th, 2019, Council awarded the bid for a Community Foundation to KEA Canada Ltd of Canmore, Alberta.
On August 27, 2019, city staff met to review submitted proposals which were reviewed against a scoring matrix, which included Company Overview, Project Team and Experience, Methodology, Project Plan, Schedule, and Fees.
The creation of a Community Foundation is listed as a 2019 initiative in Council’s Strategic Plan.
Mayor Lori Ackerman shared, right now the city spends a significant amount on ‘Grants in Aid’ and permissive tax exemptions. When the Community Foundation (CF) is established, the funding could come from the CF rather than our operating budget.