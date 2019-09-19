B.C. Liberal candidate’s campaign sign vandalized with blackface

KELOWNA, B.C. — A Liberal candidate in British Columbia says some of his campaign signs have been vandalized with black colouring on his face.

Stephen Fuhr, who is running for re-election in the riding of Kelowna-Lake Country, says at least five signs were coloured with what appears to be black marker.

Fuhr says it’s sad, but he doesn’t feel personally attacked.

Images have surfaced of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau wearing blackface as well as brown face makeup while in costume at an “Arabian Nights” party.

Trudeau, who says he’s embarrassed, has apologized and admitted his actions were racist.

Fuhr says he is standing by his party leader.

He says anyone with information about the vandalism of his signs should contact his office or the RCMP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2019.

The Canadian Press