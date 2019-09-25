B.C. Winter Games committee looking to share memories of past Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2020 B.C. Winter Games committee is looking for residents to share their stories of Games of years past, this ahead of the upcoming Games in Fort St. John.

The last time the Winter Games was in Fort St. John was in 1984, which included dignitaries such as Premier Bill Bennett, Mayor Brian Palmer, and B.C. Games chair Ron Butlin.

Jennifer Moore, of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, says throughout the past year, many members of the community have been talking about their memories of past Games and is encouraging everyone to share them online in order to keep the memories alive as a legacy piece.

To share your stories and memories of past Winter Games, you can visit bcwintergames.ca.

The 2020 B.C. Winter Games takes place February 20 to the 23 in Fort St. John.