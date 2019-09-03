Back to a School with a Flash

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The recreation department of Fort St. John is promoting ‘Back to School with a Flash’ an incentive to encourage safety amongst students, citizens and classrooms.

September 3rd through 27th, 2019, staff from the city’s recreation team want to see back to school safe for students by getting involved and possibly winning a prize.

Students are being encouraged to be as bright and visible as they can with the use of reflectors and high visibility, take a picture and email with a description of why safety is important.

Citizens that live on a direct school route are being encouraged to brighten their home for mornings as children travel to school. Take a picture and email your submission for a chance to win a prize.

Teachers/ Classrooms are encouraged to take a group picture of their students in their safety wear and share why safety is so important and email your submission for a chance to win a bouncy party a the field house.

The staff of the recreation department share prizes will be determined depending on entries and the ages of selected winners.

Photo entries of your outfit, or lit-up house, or your whole class and a description of why safety is important must be submitted to [email protected]