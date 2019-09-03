16.8 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Back to a School with a Flash
News

Back to a School with a Flash

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The recreation department of Fort St. John is promoting ‘Back to School with a Flash’ an incentive to encourage safety amongst students, citizens and classrooms.

September 3rd through 27th, 2019, staff from the city’s recreation team want to see back to school safe for students by getting involved and possibly winning a prize.

Students are being encouraged to be as bright and visible as they can with the use of reflectors and high visibility, take a picture and email with a description of why safety is important.

Citizens that live on a direct school route are being encouraged to brighten their home for mornings as children travel to school. Take a picture and email your submission for a chance to win a prize.

Teachers/ Classrooms are encouraged to take a group picture of their students in their safety wear and share why safety is so important and email your submission for a chance to win a bouncy party a the field house.

The staff of the recreation department share prizes will be determined depending on entries and the ages of selected winners.

Photo entries of your outfit, or lit-up house, or your whole class and a description of why safety is important must be submitted to [email protected]

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleFort St John Huskies to host Exhibition Series September 14 & 15 at North Peace Arena
Next articleFort St John RCMP look to identify suspect wanted in connection to break-and-enter

RECENT STORIES

News

Western Alberta District RCMP Rural Crime Reduction Unit charge armed robbery suspects

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Western Alberta District RCMP Rural Crime Reduction Unit has charged suspects in connection to...
Read more
News

Last day to take part in Ministry of Transportation survey

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Today, September 3, is the last day to take part in the B.C. Ministry...
Read more
News

French Immersion has seen an increase in enrollment

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A recent report by Canadian Parents for French British Columbia and Yukon shares the enrollment in...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St John RCMP look to identify suspect wanted in connection...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to...

Back to a School with a Flash

Fort St John Huskies to host Exhibition Series September 14 &...

DGS Astro Paving Block Party Saturday, September 7th, 2019

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.