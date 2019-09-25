Barbecue Fundraiser for Adaura Cayford this Saturday in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Canada West Land Services Limited and H3M Environmental is hosting a fundraiser barbecue this Saturday, September 28, in support of a local young girl who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

In August, 9-year-old Adaura Cayford was airlifted to Vancouver’s B.C. Children’s Hospital with an inoperable brain tumour.

Cayford’s mother, Isabelle, had to shut down her family-owned salon as the family of six had to be down in Vancouver at Cayford’s bedside.

A GoFundMe Account had been set up to help the family financially during this difficult time.

A burpee challenge was also held early September in support of the family.

The Barbecue Fundraiser for Adaura Cayford is taking place this Saturday, September 28, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the green space on the corner of 100 Street and 100 Avenue in Fort St. John.