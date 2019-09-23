11 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 23, 2019
Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Judy Darcy.
BC Government issues $3.5 million in funding to deal with overdose crisis

Avatar Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Government of British Columbia has announced that it will be providing communities with more funding to deal with the overdose crisis.

At the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Judy Darcy, announced that up to $3.5 million in funding will be used to support communities in finding local solutions to the overdose crisis through projects aimed at saving lives and improving community wellness.

According to the Province, up to $50,000 in grant funding for community projects is available through the Community Wellness and Harm Reduction Grant program administered by the Community Action Initiative.

In addition to grant funding, the Government says 35 communities hardest hit by the overdose crisis will receive up to $150,000 in funding for on-the-ground Community Action Teams.

One local community to receive funding is Dawson Creek.

More information can be found by visiting communityactioninitiative.ca.

Scott Brooks
