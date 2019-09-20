18 C
BC Hydro plans to stay in Fort Nelson, amidst rumours says Gammer
News

BC Hydro plans to stay in Fort Nelson, amidst rumours says Gammer

FORT NELSON, B.C. – For the past several weeks, a couple of rumours have been circulating regarding B.C. Hydro’s service in Fort Nelson.

According to B.C. Hydro Community Relations, Bob Gammer, the rumours include the relocating of the line crew headquarters and the shut down of the Fort Nelson Generating Station.

In a release, Gammer confirms B.C. Hydro will not be relocating the line crew headquarters to another community and that they have no current plans of closing the Generating Station.

Gammer says their plan is to continue directing the line crew to Fort St. John as work volumes increase and will return to Fort Nelson on weekends, adding that crews will remain in Fort Nelson during the winter months.

“Our line crew will continue to be headquartered in Fort Nelson – that is not changing. On several occasions over the past year, we have temporarily assigned the crew to Fort St John where additional support is required. Our plan is to continue directing the line crew to Fort St John from time to time as work volumes increase. They may be away for as long as three weeks, but they will return to Fort Nelson on weekends… At this time, crews will remain in Fort Nelson during the winter months.”

In closing, Gammer says B.C. Hydro plans to stay in Fort Nelson and will continue to provide service to its customers.

