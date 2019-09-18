BC Hydro provides media with tour of Site C Project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro invited members of the media on Tuesday for a tour of the Site C Dam Project.

During the tour, media was provided with a look and an update on the various construction projects that are taking place on the north and south banks of the Peace River.

This included a close-up view of the diversion tunnels and the generating station.

According to Construction Director, Ross Turner, crews are working around the clock to finish the construction of the diversion tunnels.

Turner says the completion of the diversion tunnels is a top priority for Site C, with plans of completing the tunnels by March and have them in operation by September 1, 2020.

Once the tunnels are complete, they will divert a capacity of 3,000 cubic metres per second of the Peace River.

On the south bank, the dam and spillway are being constructed at a quick rate with over 60,000 cubic metres of concrete having been poured.

Hydro says the substation, located above the dam, will be the largest within the province and will service Fort St. John and Taylor.

According to Community Relations Manager, David Conway, all projects within Site C are in sequence of one another and that they must be completed on time to avoid any delays.

Despite it being an unseasonably wet summer, Turner says while it did slow down construction, it did not stop work and that all projects are on schedule.

Site C is an estimated $10.7 billion project and is expected to be completed by 2024.