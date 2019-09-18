BC Hydro to start work this week on Highway 29 alignment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has announced that it will begin work this week on the Highway 29 realignment east of Cache Creek.

According to Hydro, they will be preparing the site for the construction of a large embankment at the eastern end of the segment.

B.C. Hydro says they will be removing vegetation and soil to prepare the subgrade for the highway’s embankment and then will build the embankment using gravel from the Peaceview borrow area, located four kilometres west.

According to Hydro, this work is being done to prepare for the filling of the Site C reservoir, which will widen the Peace River and cover parts of the existing highway.

B.C. Hydro says they will be building more than 30 kilometres of highway in six different segments on Highway 29.

More information on the project can be found on the Site C website.