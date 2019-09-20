HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Starting next week, BC Hydro will be conducting geotechnical investigations in various places throughout Hudson’s Hope.

The purpose is to install and commission groundwater monitoring wells. By drilling small test holes at groundwater sample sites in different locations. According to BC Hydro, crews will be at each site for approximately two to three days.

Investigations, tests and installations of groundwater monitoring wells will continue until the end of October.

What to expect;