BC Hydro will be conducting geotechnical investigations

Tracy Teves

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Starting next week, BC Hydro will be conducting geotechnical investigations in various places throughout Hudson’s Hope.

The purpose is to install and commission groundwater monitoring wells. By drilling small test holes at groundwater sample sites in different locations. According to BC Hydro, crews will be at each site for approximately two to three days.

Investigations, tests and installations of groundwater monitoring wells will continue until the end of October.

What to expect;

  • There will be increased noise and vibration from drilling and hydro-vac trucks. Noise levels will be similar to construction noise.
  • Traffic control personnel and signage will be in place.
  • Work is expected to occur from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm from Monday to Saturday and 10:00 am – 7:00 pm on Sunday.
  • No interruption in utility services will result from this work.

 

