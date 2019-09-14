18 C
Friday, September 13, 2019
BC OGC issues order to Coastal GasLink following an investigation regarding archaeological impact assessments

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has issued an order to Coastal GasLink after an investigation determined the company carried out cutting without having an archaeological impact assessment completed.

Some of the requests within the order, from the OGC, include that Coastal GasLink submits a post-impact archaeological assessment for review by the Commission of a portion of Section 8 right of way by October 11, 2019, and that they must submit records indicating the implementation of the Pre-Construction Compliance Assurance Process and Procedure on the specific area by October 25, 2019.

In August, Coastal GasLink said construction began in a number of places before archaeological assessments were complete.

The company said an internal audit found there were two areas along the right of way east of Kitimat where land was cleared before archaeological impact assessments occurred.

The Coastal GasLink pipeline inspired global protests when hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation said it had no authority without their consent.

The company said it had signed agreements with all 20 elected First Nations along the 670-kilometre route to LNG Canada’s export terminal on the coast in Kitimat, including the Wet’suwet’en council.

Coastal GasLink does have the opportunity to appeal this order to the Oil and Gas Appeal Tribunal.

Election News

Scott Brooks
