A helicopter that was used to perform the OGC's Aerial Survey on decommissioned well. Source B.C. OGC
BC Oil & Gas Commission completes aerial survey on decommissioned wells

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has recently completed an aerial survey that looked at 104 decommissioned gas wells east of Fort Nelson.

As part of a mandate to ensure the integrity of decommissioned wells, the Commission says they have been conducting aerial surveys for the past three years using a laser-based methane detector mounted on the underside of a helicopter.

By using the detector, it allowed for easy access to sites in difficult and inaccessible terrain, in a fast, cost-effective manner.

The OGC says the long-term goal of this program is to obtain a representative sampling of decommissioned wells throughout Northeast B.C.

During a survey in July, the OGC says they were able to identify four well sites where methane was detected. Following the detection, the OGC took the required actions to ensure that they are not leaking.

The Commission says it intends to continue the aerial inspection program annually,
focusing on different areas throughout the Northeast.

Avatar
Scott Brooks
