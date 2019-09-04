14.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
The OGC's new test vehicle is a 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric. Source OGC
BC Oil & Gas Commission to test electric vehicle for Northern Climate

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has added a new addition to its northern vehicle fleet.

According to the OGC, they have added an electric vehicle to its Fort St. John fleet to support the CleanBC plan and initiate a pilot program of how an EV operates in a northern climate.

The vehicle being tested is a 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric which will be used year-round by staff to attend meetings and perform other duties in order to see how well it will perform in the northern climate.

The OGC says usage data from the electric test vehicle will then be shared with other northern agencies by December 2020 to encourage similar emission reductions on a broader scale.

For more information on the testing of an electric vehicle, you can visit the B.C. Oil & Gas Commission’s website.

