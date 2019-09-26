BC Wildfire reminds industry to remain cautious when open air burning

CASTLEGAR, B.C. – Industry partners are being asked to use caution when carrying out industrial and high-risk activities by BC Wildfire Service.

With the Southeast Fire Centre experiencing a heightened number of Category 3 incidents.

According to BC Wildfire Service, since April 1, 2019, the Southeast Fire Centre has responded to 158 wildfires, about 32% of which have been human-caused. The fire danger rating in the Southeast Fire Centre is predominantly “low.” However, anyone conducting an open burn must stay vigilant and burn responsibly while following all burn regulations.

Anyone planning to conduct an open burn in the Southeast Fire Centre must check the local venting index before starting to burn. The Venting Index must be “good” on the day the fire is lit and “good” or “fair” on the following day.

The index is available online; CLICK HERE

For more information, CLICK HERE