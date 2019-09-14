13.6 C
The NEBC Yukon Midget trackers won gold in the 2019 Midget Tier 1 Provincial Championships. Source Facebook
Sports

BC Yukon Midget Trackers Exhibition Series starts today

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This weekend, the Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are hosting an Exhibition Series before the start of the Northern Alberta Hockey League 2019-2020 season.

In this Exhibition Series, the Trackers will be taking on the Prince George North Central Midget Bobcats.

The first game of the Series is today, September 14, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre with puck drop at 5:00 p.m.

The second game of the Series is tomorrow, September 15, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre with the starting time at 10:00 a.m.

The first game of the regular season for the Trackers is September 27 as they travel to Lloydminster to take on the Blazers, followed by a road game with the Lakeland Panthers on September 28, and a game on September 29 with the Wainwright Polar Kings.

During the 2018-2019 season, the Trackers were able to win gold in the 2019 Midget Tier 1 Provincial Championships and were able to finish off the regular season in a strong first place with 48 points.

