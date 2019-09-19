15 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 19, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News BCCO Officers happy to have conviction of two hunting brothers
News

BCCO Officers happy to have conviction of two hunting brothers

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Conservation Officers (BCCOS) are quite happy that an illegal hunting incident in Fort St. John led to the conviction of two brothers that were charged in Provincial Court.

The BCCOS shared, two brothers shot from a publicly maintained road and killed an elk. To retrieve the elk the brothers had to cross private property which is why they were charged with trespassing.

A landowner nearby witnessed the incident with the brothers and took a photograph of the vehicle’s licence plate and then called the BCCOS. According to the BCCOS, this is how the brothers were tracked down and charged.

BCCOS are quite happy with the conviction as these types of incidents happen a lot yet are hard to catch the people unless someone is there and able to take a picture.

The BCCOS did not want to release any names.

The BC Conservation Service shared on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019, in a tweet the two brothers entered into a guilty plea, with one brother being convicted of discharging a firearm in a no shooting area, trespassing and was fined $3500, receiving a 2-year hunting ban. The other was fined $500 for trespass.

 

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleResidents in Trudeau’s Montreal riding unfazed by blackface scandal
Next articleB.C. Liberal candidate’s campaign sign vandalized with blackface

RECENT STORIES

News

Planning for the future with the Northeast Climate Risk Project

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the increase of extreme weather events in Northeastern BC comes related impacts, such...
Read more
News

Residents in Trudeau’s Montreal riding unfazed by blackface scandal

Canadian Press -
MONTREAL — Residents in Justin Trudeau's home riding expressed support for the Liberal leader on Thursday as he dealt...
Read more
Energy News

Alberta inquiry into oil and gas foes could face legal challenge from Ecojustice

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — An environmental law group is threatening legal action if the Alberta government's inquiry into foreign funding of oil and gas industry...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

BCCO Officers happy to have conviction of two hunting brothers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Conservation Officers (BCCOS) are quite happy that an illegal hunting incident in Fort St. John led to the...

Residents in Trudeau’s Montreal riding unfazed by blackface scandal

Alberta inquiry into oil and gas foes could face legal challenge...

Indigenous candidates ‘hurt,’ ‘frustrated’ by Trudeau blackface photos

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.