BCCO Officers happy to have conviction of two hunting brothers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Conservation Officers (BCCOS) are quite happy that an illegal hunting incident in Fort St. John led to the conviction of two brothers that were charged in Provincial Court.

The BCCOS shared, two brothers shot from a publicly maintained road and killed an elk. To retrieve the elk the brothers had to cross private property which is why they were charged with trespassing.

A landowner nearby witnessed the incident with the brothers and took a photograph of the vehicle’s licence plate and then called the BCCOS. According to the BCCOS, this is how the brothers were tracked down and charged.

BCCOS are quite happy with the conviction as these types of incidents happen a lot yet are hard to catch the people unless someone is there and able to take a picture.

The BCCOS did not want to release any names.

The BC Conservation Service shared on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019, in a tweet the two brothers entered into a guilty plea, with one brother being convicted of discharging a firearm in a no shooting area, trespassing and was fined $3500, receiving a 2-year hunting ban. The other was fined $500 for trespass.