Bernier promotes immigration limits in B.C. on first western swing of campaign
Election

Bernier promotes immigration limits in B.C. on first western swing of campaign

Canadian Press Canadian Press

SURREY, B.C. — People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier began a speech in Surrey, B.C., with protesters yelling “PPC, shut it down!” outside a hotel ballroom where he was speaking.

Security officers barred a door before about a dozen protesters dispersed, some with signs in support of immigrants and refugees.

Much of Bernier’s speech at a Surrey Board of Trade event focused on his proposed immigration policies, which he said require a “discussion” in Canada.

He said he wants especially to discuss immigration issues with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, at two leaders’ debates next month.

Bernier said he’s against “mass immigration” but is not anti-immigrant and believes Canada should accept “real refugees,” not those trying to enter Quebec and other parts of the country without crossing official borders.

He says he’d like a fence erected in a part of Quebec where thousands of refugees have entered, with RCMP officers guarding it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

