Indigo Love of Reading Foundation
Bert Ambrose Elementary School participates in Adopt a School program

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was recently announced, Bert Ambrose Elementary School will participate in the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation’s Adopt a School program.

This fundraising initiative runs from now until October 6, 2019, by connecting the Totem Mall Coles store with the Bert Ambrose Elementary School to help provide support for much-needed additional library resources.

With the school’s library budget of less than $30 per student for the entire year, this fundraising opportunity will give Bert Ambrose the chance to upgrade its library collection, thus giving its students resources that will enrich the lives and education of its students.

The Indigo Love of Reading Foundation believes that the right book at the right moment can change a child’s life forever. This year, 182 Canadian high-needs elementary schools across the country have been “adopted” by local Indigo, Chapters and Coles stores in their communities who will fundraise on their behalf.

Each school’s unique registry consists of 50 books for supporters to shop during the campaign. When a book is purchased from a school’s registry, Indigo will double the impact of each customer’s donation by providing an additional copy of that book to the school, enabling even more children and youth to benefit.

Supporters can participate by making a donation in-store or through the Adopt a School registry at indigo.ca.

For more information on the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation; CLICK HERE 

