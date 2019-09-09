10 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Ben Dawson was the 12 Km champion for the 24th edition of the blizzard Bicycle Club Mountain Bike Challenge on September 8. Source Facebook
Home Sports Blizzard Bicycle Club holds 24th edition of the Mountain Bike Challenge on...
Sports

Blizzard Bicycle Club holds 24th edition of the Mountain Bike Challenge on Sunday

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club held its 24th edition of the Mountain Bike Challenge on Sunday, September 8, at Beatton Provincial Park.

Despite the course being wet and muddy from Saturday’s rain, a number of cyclists came out to participate in the Challenge.

Coming in first place for the 12 km multi-loop Beatton Park classic was Ben Dawson with a time of 54:19. Lukas Brand came in second with a time of 1:02:07, while Pat Ferris finished in third place with a time of 1:23:40.

In the 10 km race, LT McDonell placed first with an overall time of 59:15. Coming in a close second was Trevor McDonell at 59:16, and Meg Ruddell in third with a time of 1:00:10.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCops for Cancer 2019 – Tour De North
Next articleSite C continues to see increase in employment during month of July

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Killbillies place third at Fall Brawl in Wainwright

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This past weekend, September 7 to 8, the Fort St. John Killbillies travelled to...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Huskies prepare for upcoming season

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are currently in the process of preparing for the...
Read more
Sports

Fourth Annual Battle of the Peace takes place September 22 in Farmington

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fourth Annual Battle of the Peace Tournament is taking place September 22 in...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

BCTF President visits Fort St John to discuss on-going negotiations

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Teachers' Federation President, Teri Mooring, was in Fort St. John on Saturday, September 7, as part of a...

Site C continues to see increase in employment during month of...

Blizzard Bicycle Club holds 24th edition of the Mountain Bike Challenge...

Cops for Cancer 2019 – Tour De North

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.