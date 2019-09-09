Blizzard Bicycle Club holds 24th edition of the Mountain Bike Challenge on Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club held its 24th edition of the Mountain Bike Challenge on Sunday, September 8, at Beatton Provincial Park.

Despite the course being wet and muddy from Saturday’s rain, a number of cyclists came out to participate in the Challenge.

Coming in first place for the 12 km multi-loop Beatton Park classic was Ben Dawson with a time of 54:19. Lukas Brand came in second with a time of 1:02:07, while Pat Ferris finished in third place with a time of 1:23:40.

In the 10 km race, LT McDonell placed first with an overall time of 59:15. Coming in a close second was Trevor McDonell at 59:16, and Meg Ruddell in third with a time of 1:00:10.