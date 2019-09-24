11.6 C
Election Bloc leader makes brief foray outside Quebec to express francophone solidarity
Election

Bloc leader makes brief foray outside Quebec to express francophone solidarity

Canadian Press Canadian Press

CASSELMAN, Ont. — Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet made a brief foray outside Quebec today to express solidarity with francophones across the country.

The party is only running candidates in Quebec, but Blanchet made a stop in eastern Ontario to say that pursuing sovereignty doesn’t mean renouncing francophone and Acadian communities outside Quebec.

Blanchet says anglophones in Quebec are treated very well and francophone and Acadian communities elsewhere should be treated equally well, including being able to work in their native language.

If Quebec independence were to be achieved, he says the Bloc would demand a “solid guarantee” of sustainability for those communities in Canada.

The Bloc also wants to mandate that Supreme Court justices be bilingual.

When asked whom he thinks people outside of Quebec should vote for, Blanchet says they can choose whoever they want, adding that he doesn’t want to “get involved in Canadian politics.”

The Canadian Press

Election News

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
