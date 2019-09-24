Bob Zimmer campaign signs vandalized

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Bob Zimmer posted to his FB page several of his campaign signs were vandalized and that is not stopping him.

Zimmer shares, it is disappointing to see that several of his campaign signs have been defaced. Noting this kind of vandalism is illegal and undemocratic.

The post goes on to urge people to respect the democratic process and leave campaign signs from all parties intact during the course of the campaign.

“I am extremely proud of my campaign team and the hard work they are doing putting up signs for those who want to show their support for my candidacy and the Conservative Party of Canada. We have never had a higher demand for signs,” said Zimmer.

Monday, September 16th, Zimmer and his party had the grand opening for their Campaign Office in Fort St. John.

Zimmer was elected to represent the Conservative party in 2011, 2015 and is now running for re-election in 2019 with the campaign slogan ‘It’s time to get you ahead.’ Zimmer shares, this is a positive message for the entire community.

Zimmer has shared he and his team are making sure to pound the pavement, putting up signs and meeting people to answer their questions as he needs people to come out and support him.

