11.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Bob Zimmer campaign signs vandalized
News

Bob Zimmer campaign signs vandalized

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Bob Zimmer posted to his FB page several of his campaign signs were vandalized and that is not stopping him.

Zimmer shares, it is disappointing to see that several of his campaign signs have been defaced. Noting this kind of vandalism is illegal and undemocratic.

The post goes on to urge people to respect the democratic process and leave campaign signs from all parties intact during the course of the campaign.

“I am extremely proud of my campaign team and the hard work they are doing putting up signs for those who want to show their support for my candidacy and the Conservative Party of Canada. We have never had a higher demand for signs,” said Zimmer.

Monday, September 16th, Zimmer and his party had the grand opening for their Campaign Office in Fort St. John.

Zimmer was elected to represent the Conservative party in 2011, 2015 and is now running for re-election in 2019 with the campaign slogan ‘It’s time to get you ahead.’ Zimmer shares, this is a positive message for the entire community.

Zimmer has shared he and his team are making sure to pound the pavement, putting up signs and meeting people to answer their questions as he needs people to come out and support him.

To view the post; CLICK HERE. 

 

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleWhere the party leaders are Wednesday
Next articlePromise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail

RECENT STORIES

News

Local Paulette Flamond, recipient of the 2019 Indigenous Business Award of Distinction

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Paulette Flamond is this year's recipient of the 2019 Indigenous Business Award of Distinction...
Read more
Energy News

Comment invited as proposed Haisla Nation LNG project enters regulatory process

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER — The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada is inviting comment from the public and Indigenous groups until Oct. 20...
Read more
News

Fort St. John Fire Department remind Pedestrians to use caution

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fire Department is reminding pedestrians to practice safety on the road when walking...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Local Paulette Flamond, recipient of the 2019 Indigenous Business Award of...

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Paulette Flamond is this year's recipient of the 2019 Indigenous Business Award of Distinction by the BC Achievement Foundation. Flamond...

Ousted Liberal candidate Hassan Guillet to run as Independent in Montreal...

Comment invited as proposed Haisla Nation LNG project enters regulatory process

Fort St. John Fire Department remind Pedestrians to use caution

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.