Bob Zimmer’s Grand Opening of Fort St. John Campaign Office

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Monday, September 16th, Bob Zimmer and his party had the grand opening for their Campaign Office in Fort St. John.

The opening of the Campaign Office, located at 10230 – 100th Street allowed the public to meet with Zimmer and his staff with a beverage and a piece of cake.

Zimmer was elected to represent the Conservative party in 2011, 2015 and is now running for re-election in 2019 with the campaign slogan ‘It’s time to get you ahead.’ Zimmer shares, this is a positive message for the entire community.

“Campaign 2019 for us is really a positive message of how to get you ahead, that is resource sector jobs for the folks in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Fort Nelson and Prince George,” said Zimmerman

“That’s my job and in Ottawa, what we want to see for the next four years is to continue an upward direction in terms of development. That’s what I want to see for us,” said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman is local to the area and shares after his return to living in Fort St. John from Ottawa, he feels FSJ is home. He also goes on to share that he never considers his political seat safe and has been working hard since 2011.

“We have a strong riding here, usually the strongest conservative riding at approx 55 percent of the province,” said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman finishes by sharing that he and his team are making sure to pound the pavement, putting up signs and meeting people to answer their questions as he needs people to come out and support him.

The Prince George Campaign Office Grand Opening is Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 and Dawson Creek’s Grand Opening takes place the day after.

Prince George Campaign Office Grand Opening

Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m at 1905 Victoria Street

Dawson Creek Campaign Office Grand Opening

Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m at 1201 Alaska Avenue

