12.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The RCMP have part of 98 street closed between 100 street and 102 street - Submitted
Home News UPDATE - Two people dead after hit and run on 98th avenue
News

UPDATE – Two people dead after hit and run on 98th avenue

Avatar Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP have confirmed that two adults have been found dead after a hit and run on 98th avenue between 100 street and 102 street.

The RCMP said in a tweet that the suspect vehicle fled the scene.  They have not provided any more information about the vehicle.  The RCMP will provide an update at 10 a.m. Thursday.

RCMP say they received a call just after 7 p.m. about a hit and run.  The road between the Lakeview Inns and Suites and Motel 6 remains closed for the police investigation.

The public is asked to stay away from the area while they work to complete their investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the RCMP at 250-787-8100.

This is a developing story, and we will share updates as they become available.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleAlberta inquiry into oil and gas foes could face legal challenge from Ecojustice

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Alberta inquiry into oil and gas foes could face legal challenge from Ecojustice

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — An environmental law group is threatening legal action if the Alberta government's inquiry into foreign funding of oil and gas industry...
Read more
News

Local farmers ready to start Fall Harvest this week

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the forecast starting to show signs of improvement, local farmers are itching to...
Read more
Energy News

Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards

Canadian Press -
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that his administration is revoking California's authority to set auto mileage standards...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A yearbook photo of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau wearing "brownface" makeup at a costume party in 2001 has landed on the federal...

More High School Rodeo Action scheduled for this weekend

Local farmers ready to start Fall Harvest this week

Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.