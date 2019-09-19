UPDATE – Two people dead after hit and run on 98th avenue

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP have confirmed that two adults have been found dead after a hit and run on 98th avenue between 100 street and 102 street.

The RCMP said in a tweet that the suspect vehicle fled the scene. They have not provided any more information about the vehicle. The RCMP will provide an update at 10 a.m. Thursday.

2 of 2. All we can confirm right now is 2 adults are deceased and the suspect vehicle fled the scene. More details will be released around 10:00 am tomorrow. Investigation in is infancy. — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) September 19, 2019

RCMP say they received a call just after 7 p.m. about a hit and run. The road between the Lakeview Inns and Suites and Motel 6 remains closed for the police investigation.

File 2019-9397 Today around 7pm we received a report of a pedestrian motor vehicle incident in the 10100 block of 98th Ave. 1 of 2. — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) September 19, 2019

The public is asked to stay away from the area while they work to complete their investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the RCMP at 250-787-8100.

This is a developing story, and we will share updates as they become available.